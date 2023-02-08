I've been watching artists Jesse Baggett and Steve Hilton for the past few months work on this mural come rain, snow, or shine, and it's been awesome seeing this beautiful work of art come together.

Better Together

They're calling the piece "Better Together." It's a three-dimensional tile sculpture, of sorts, depicting various animals helping one another to hang the moon. It's located downtown on the corner of 7th and Indiana, right across the street from the main entrance of the Wichita Falls Brewing Company.

Recovery. Resilience. Rebuild.

At the direction of The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture Senior Programs Director Margie Reese, the two artists were given three words to inspire the piece: Recovery, resilience, and Rebuild. They were told they could do whatever they wanted providing it fits that theme. All told, from planning to execution, this project took about 3 years to complete, with over two thousand pieces making up this magnificent work of art.

Two of my favs

On a personal note, Steve Hilton and Jesse Bagget are two of my favorite artists in town. Among other things, Steve is known for his fantastic ceramics art.

Jesse is known for her paintings, often featuring animals such as jackrabbits, bison, and horses. You can see her work her magic in the upcoming Art Battle Wichita Falls live painting event.

So if you haven't been downtown in the last few months, now is a good time to get out there and check this bad boy out. Also, check out The Hub of NTX interview with Steve and Jesse Below.

