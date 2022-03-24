A fire broke out during one of the Disney theme park stage shows and a guest in the audience came to the rescue.

TikTok user @inpixieitrust shared a video of the moment an anonymous hero put out the small fire at the Disneyland Paris park this past weekend.

"A fire broke out while we were watching the Dream & Shine Brighter Parade @disneylandparis last Saturday…. Luckily one guest reacted very quickly!" the user captioned the post.

Disneyland Paris' Dream & Shine Brighter Parade features numerous beloved characters on floats and stages. One of the stages features a lower level that houses various plants and flowers on it, just a step down from the platform the characters perform on, and the show's pyrotechnics causes sparks to fly up from that lower platform.

During the viral performance, it appears some of the flowers and plants caught fire from one of the fireworks.

The TikTik video shows smoke beginning to rise before flames break out, while characters such as the Genie from Aladdin and Jessie from Toy Story don't seem to be able to see the flames from the places on the stage.

As the flames build, a man in the crowd can be seen walking off camera before returning to talk to two women near the fire. One of the women appears to run off seeking help, but then the man suddenly jumps onto the platform and stomps out the fire using his feet.

Cast members arrive at the scene shortly after, and the show goes on as the unidentified man goes back into the crowd to enjoy the rest of the performance.

Watch the moment below: