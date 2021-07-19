Don Huffines Says Greg Abbott Has Failed As A Leader

Listen to the full interview with Don Huffines above.

Former Texas State Senator Don Huffines joined the afternoon edition of The Chad Hasty Show on Monday to discuss his campaign for Texas Governor in the Republican primary. Huffines is challenging incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, along with retired Lt. Col. Allen West, and Chad Prather in the Republican Primary.

During the interview, Huffines told The Chad Hasty Show that he would show real leadership as Governor and complete former President Trump's wall across Texas. Huffines told The Chad Hasty Show he would not ask the federal government for permission to build the wall but would use Article 1 Section 10 of the United States Constitution to secure the border. Huffines also said that he would build hundreds of miles of the border wall in places where it was "practical and effective".

Huffines also blamed Abbott and his "failed leadership" for the special session.

This is another example of failed leadership by our Governor. He's allowed this to happen. During the regular session as you recall right there at the end he had his election integrity bill up and they (Democrats) fled. They couldn't get the bill out because they broke quorum. You know what his response was to that? He signed over 300 Democrat bills into law. Then he approved their budget that they all voted for. I mean, who would have done that? He lost all the leverage that he had.

Huffines also said that he could work with Speaker Dade Phelan but would encourage the Speaker not to appoint Democrats as committee chairs.

You can listen to the entire interview with Don Huffines above.

