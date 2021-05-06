Don’t Celebrate Constitutional Carry In Texas Just Yet

Get our free mobile app

Don't celebrate just yet if you are a fan of Constitutional Carry.

The Texas Senate on Wednesday approved House Bill 1927; but what Senators approved doesn't exactly match up with what the Texas House voted on previously. That means the bill will now head back to the House where it's fait remains unknow. The Texas Senate approved the following amendments according to The Texan News.

Prohibit the carrying of a handgun while intoxicated;

Removes the oral notice provision that was included in the House version which would not have penalized individuals for carrying in prohibited areas unless they refuse to leave after being told the carry policy;

Require the Department of Public Safety to create a free online firearm safety training course;

Increase the criminal penalties for felons and those convicted of family violence offense who illegally carry a handgun;

Expand the list of those who may not carry a handgun to include individuals who were convicted in the past five years for a terrorist threat, deadly conduct, assault causing bodily injury, or disorderly conduct with a firearm from carrying without a permit under the bill;

And remove sections added on the House floor by Democrats to prohibit peace officers from stopping individuals solely based on the carrying of a firearm and a requirement to expunge certain criminal records.

If the Texas House changes even one thing about the Senate bill, it would require a conference committee with representatives from both the Senate and House.

In other words, a lot can still happen and there is still time for this legislation to live and/or be killed. Not many people thought Constitutional Carry would reach this point in this session. Let's see if it gets across the goal-line, then we can celebrate.