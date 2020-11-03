Navy Flight School Fines Anyone Who Quotes ‘Top Gun’

Do you feel the need, the need for speed? Keep it to yourself.

There are many rules at TOPGUN, the Navy’s fighter pilot school that served as the inspiration for the iconic 1980s action movie Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. But one you really don’t want to break: Quoting Top Gun.

That’s according to Business Insider, who spoke with Cmdr. Guy "Bus" Snodgrass, a former fighter pilot and TOPGUN instructor. According to him, quoting literally any line from Top Gun gets you fined:

At the Navy's decades-old tactical air combat training center commonly known as TOPGUN, there are fines for various infractions. Any quote from the iconic 1986 film "Top Gun" starring Tom Cruise as the hotshot naval aviator Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell will cost you $5.

Our question: If we’re at TOPGUN, and we organize a sweaty, topless beach volleyball with our fighter pilot buddies, does that count as quoting the movie? Does that get us fined? Or are we okay as long as we don’t sing “Playing With the Boys” by Kenny Loggins while we play? Exactly where do we board the highway to the danger zone here?

Now almost 35 years old, Top Gun remains a pop culture touchstone — and it will only get more famous when the long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, finally opens in theaters. After numerous Covid-related delays, it is currently scheduled for release on July 2, 2021.