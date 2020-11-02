President Trump Praises Caravan That Followed Biden Bus Through Texas

The bus had to cancel events citing 'safety concerns'.

On Friday, a bus was traveling from San Antonio to Austin carrying staff for Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Around the New Braunfels area of I-35 a caravan of trucks with Trump flags began following the Biden bus down to the highway. Some of those trucks actually got in front of the bus forcing it to slow down to around 20 mph, the speed limit for that stretch of road is 60 mph.

The caravan followed the campaign bus for several miles and slowed down the bus along the way. A minor collision between one member of the caravan and another car took place on the highway during this incident. President Trump shared the video of the trucks following the bus saying, "I LOVE TEXAS".

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign, the Texas Tribune reported.

The FBI is reportedly investigating members of the caravan that were following the Biden bus on Friday. President Trump said this is not true in another tweet this morning. "This story is FALSE. They did nothing wrong. But the ANTIFA Anarchists, Rioters and Looters, who have caused so much harm and destruction in Democrat run cities, are being seriously looked at!"

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has also commented on the viral video with his bus. "There was an interstate highway in Texas, and a bunch of Trump trucks, pickup trucks with Trump flags trying to run it off the road, stopping in front of it. The president saw it, took the video and tweeted it back out and said "I love Texas," Biden said. "When I was here in Philly earlier today, there were 80 pickup trucks with the flags riding around my block, beeping their horns for a couple of hours. They shut the Garden State Parkway and blocked it. We've never had anything like this. At least we've never had a president who thinks it's a good thing," Biden said.

Election day is tomorrow and Texas has not elected a democratic presidential candidate since 1976. Biden and his team are campaigning hard in our state and we will see what happens tomorrow.