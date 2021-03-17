Doorbell Camera Footage Shows Topless Woman Stealing Package from Texas Home

A Houston porch pirate wouldn’t let a wardrobe malfunction keep her from doing her thing.

Doorbell camera footage shows the barefoot woman dashing to the porch to steal a package when her boobs fall right out of her shirt. She doesn’t miss a beat, however. She snatches the package and darts back to her car and quickly gets the hell out of Dodge. The entire incident is over in a matter of seconds.

You’ll notice a banging sound in the video. That’s actually the homeowner trying to scare the topless bandit away (they might want to try something a little more forceful next time).

The irony of the whole situation is that the package our streaking bandit stole had a dress from Nordstrom inside.

Needless to say, the police have more than enough footage to identify the woman. And according to KHOU, the police have a few leads:

We’ve got some suspects in mind. We got a pretty clear look at the vehicle and of the person.

With more and more people shopping online these days, package thieves are thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic:

A lot of people are getting packages delivered and ordering online as opposed to going out, so yeah, there were more package thieves that have been out there.

While it isn’t nearly as convenient, the best way to prevent falling victim to porch pirates is to pick up your packages in person. You can either choose to require a signature for delivery, have packages delivered to your work address or to an address where someone is always present.

