This Texas City is the Safest Against Porch Pirates

Nothing grinds my gears like people stealing from their neighbors.

We should be looking out for one another rather than have to guard against each other. Fortunately, I live in a neighborhood of like-minded people.

However, some people aren’t so lucky.

The fact of the matter is that no one is completely safe from package thefts. From the smallest towns to the biggest cities, it’s a real problem in this day and age.

And we’re getting into that time of year when more people than usual will be ordering things online. More and more people are doing their Christmas shopping online to avoid the crowds at the big box retailers.

With that in mind, the folks at Vivint crunched the numbers to determine which cities were the most and least safe against package thefts. The good news for those of us who live in the Lone Star State is that five Texas cities are among the safest against porch pirates with one determined to be the absolute safest against package thefts.

10 Safest Cities for Package Thefts

Houston, Texas - 16.4 Phoenix, Arizona - 17.4 Chesapeake, Virginia - 20 San Antonio, Texas - 20.6 Corpus Christi, Texas - 21.3 Los Angeles, California - 21.8 San Diego, California - 23.4 Chicago, Illinois - 21.8 Fort Worth, Texas - 24.6 Dallas, Texas - 25.5

So, rest a little easier this holiday season my fellow Texan. But keep in mind that even though your city may be a little safer than others when it comes to package thefts, there’s still a chance that you could fall victim to porch pirates.

