DoorDash Imposters Attempt to Break Into Home in Spring, Texas

If you have a delivery driver randomly show up at your door even though you didn’t order delivery, there’s a chance they’re up to no good.

My case in point, ABC 13 reports that back on March 5, a woman posing as a DoorDash driver arrived at the front door of a home in Spring, Texas at around 1:20 am. She hung out there until about 2:00 am while four men went into the backyard and tried to break into the home.

Fortunately, the men weren’t able to get into the house and eventually left. All of the suspects were seen leaving in a black sedan.

The homeowner wasn’t there, but her sister-in-law and son were inside sleeping at the time, oblivious to what was going on. The next day, the sister-in-law noticed a broken window, so she checked the security camera footage and saw what had happened.

Obviously, the most important lesson to be learned here is to never open the door for a stranger in the middle of the night (unless that stranger happens to be a delivery driver and you did, in fact, order delivery). Even in broad daylight, it’s best to be careful about opening your door for people you don’t know.

And even when it comes to legitimate delivery drivers, it’s not a bad idea to request no-contact delivery. Most delivery drivers will be just fine with leaving your items on the front porch.

It’s a shame that we have to be cautious rather than courteous when a stranger shows up at our home, but that’s the world we live in. Be safe out there.

