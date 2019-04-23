Emergency Preparation Gear is Tax Free This Weekend in Texas

It's always best to be prepared. If you're a prepper, this is when you want to do your shopping.

It's that time of year again where Texans stock up and save a lot of money. Tax-free weekend for emergency supplies in Texas is going to last from Saturday morning, until midnight on Monday (April 27-29, 2019). There is no limit as to the number of items someone can claim the exemption on, and there is no need to issue an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

I will put the full list of everything that is a part of the list and even the items that are not tax exempt. If you want more info, visit the Texas Comptroller's website.

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt) Can openers - nonelectric Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products - reusable and artificial Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting



These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

So stock up and save some money over the weekend.