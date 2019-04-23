Emergency Preparation Gear is Tax Free This Weekend in Texas

Getty Images

It's always best to be prepared. If you're a prepper, this is when you want to do your shopping.

It's that time of year again where Texans stock up and save a lot of money. Tax-free weekend for emergency supplies in Texas is going to last from Saturday morning, until midnight on Monday (April 27-29, 2019). There is no limit as to the number of items someone can claim the exemption on, and there is no need to issue an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

I will put the full list of everything that is a part of the list and even the items that are not tax exempt. If you want more info, visit the Texas Comptroller's website. 

  • Less than $3000
    • Portable generators
  • Less than $300
    • Emergency ladders
    • Hurricane shutters
  • Less than $75
    • Axes
    • Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
    • Can openers - nonelectric
    • Carbon monoxide detectors
    • Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
    • Fire extinguishers
    • First aid kits
    • Fuel containers
    • Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
    • Hatchets
    • Ice products - reusable and artificial
    • Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
      • Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
    • Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
    • Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
    • Smoke detectors
    • Tarps and other plastic sheeting

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

  • Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
  • Camping stoves
  • Camping supplies
  • Chainsaws
  • Plywood
  • Extension ladders
  • Stepladders
  • Tents
  • Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
  • Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

So stock up and save some money over the weekend.

Categories: Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top