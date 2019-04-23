Emergency Preparation Gear is Tax Free This Weekend in Texas
It's always best to be prepared. If you're a prepper, this is when you want to do your shopping.
It's that time of year again where Texans stock up and save a lot of money. Tax-free weekend for emergency supplies in Texas is going to last from Saturday morning, until midnight on Monday (April 27-29, 2019). There is no limit as to the number of items someone can claim the exemption on, and there is no need to issue an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.
I will put the full list of everything that is a part of the list and even the items that are not tax exempt. If you want more info, visit the Texas Comptroller's website.
- Less than $3000
- Portable generators
- Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
- Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
So stock up and save some money over the weekend.