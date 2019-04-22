WFPD Crime of the Week: Robbery on Kell East

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for information to help solve a recent robbery.

At around 5:30 pm on Sunday, March 31st, the victim was walking in a field in the 2800 block of Kell East when he was attacked by two Hispanic males in their twenties. The victim stated the men took his cellphone and earbuds. One of the attackers was described as thin, wearing a tan jacket and black pants. The other suspect was described as heavier, dressed in a black jacket and shirt and carrying a backpack.

The WFPD has very little information about the crime and could use your assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.