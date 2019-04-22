Texas Student Uses Whataburger Sign to Ask Date to Prom

Promposal Whataburger style.

I am so happy I got out of the prom game before promposals became a thing. Having to do some elaborate thing for a girl just to go to a dance. It's not like you're spending the rest of your life with this girl, maybe you are, but the odds are not in your favor. Everyone is trying to one-up each other with the best promposal and some kid over in Belton used his local Whataburger.

Stayton Thompson's girlfriend works at this particular Whataburger. Funny thing is, she walked right by it without seeing the promposal. Honestly, I don't blame her. Going into a shift at a restaurant, you never look at the sign that you drive past every day. Her manager then asked her to help with the sign outside and that is when she noticed her boyfriend's message.

He was there with flowers and balloons as well. She said yes and thanked her managers for allowing her boyfriend to do this. Now if only she can get Whataburger to cater the prom to really make it a night to remember.