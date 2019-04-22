Texas Middle School Students Not Showering for a Week for a Good Cause

Stinky kids doesn't sound like fun, but when you hear the story behind. Their hearts are definitely in the right place.

About 1,500 kids will be going on a shower strike this week. This is happening at two different Round Rock I.S.D.s this week. Now, why on earth would this many kids agree to not shower for a week? Some new internet trend to see who can go the longest? Nope, it's raising money for wells and water systems in South Africa so people can have clean drinking water.

That is awesome! The kids are asking friends and family members to donate money to their cause. Just ten dollars can help one person have access to clean water. The kids are expected to raise 6,500 dollars per school. If you want more info on Shower Strike week that goes on throughout the world, check out Well Aware for more info.