Eva Guzman Touts Experience In Texas Attorney General Race

LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW WITH FORMER TEXAS SUPREME COURT JUSTICE EVA GUZMAN WHO IS RUNNING FOR TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL BELOW:

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman is one of four candidates running in the Republican Primary for Texas Attorney General. Guzman joined The Chad Hasty Show on Thursday evening this week to discuss her campaign. The current Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton is seeking another term in office and Guzman along with the other challengers are doing what they can to separate themselves from each other. When asked why voters should nominate her, Guzman pointed to her experience and expertise.

We're in a battle for the future of Texas. The liberal, the woke community is coming from Texas. I am the worst nightmare for Democrats. A strong, smart, conservative candidate for the top law officer job in Texas. Just take a look at the field. You have George P. Bush who hasn't had an active law license in over ten years, he's never actually practiced law. Look at Ken [Paxton], he's lost all credibility. He even lost a case he should have won in the Court of Criminal Appeals. There is no reason why that court should not have ruled that the Attorney General has the authority to prosecute election fraud. The bottom line is Ken walks in without any credibility. When voters look at me, they get experience. I've been a judge for 22 years, I'm a police officers wife, and I understand how important law enforcement is to our community.

Guzman also discussed how she would modernize the child support system in Texas while also making changes to how voter fraud cases are investigated. Guzman also acknowledged Lubbock being a Sanctuary City for the Unborn and said she would continue to defend life.

Listen to the entire interview with Justice Eva Guzman above.

