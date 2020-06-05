Explaining The Pandemic To Your Past Self Part 2

Remember back a few months ago when April Julie went back in time to tell January Julie what catastrophes were headed her way in 2020? Well, she's at it again.

This time it's June Julie talking to April Julie and she has even more bad news for her past self. After assuring her the the pandemic is old hat, she lets slip to April Julie about murder hornets, injecting Lysol, and monkeys stealing coronavirus blood samples like a scene from Planet of the Apes. Oh, and cannibal rats. Can't forget the cannibal rats.

As if that weren't enough, she leaves some sage advice about using one's voice to make the future better all of the time and not just during a crisis. While the original message was largely just a humorous video, the second scenario does take a turn toward a much more serious message. Be forewarned, June Julie does use some adult language in this installment.

If you missed the first installment with Julie Nolke, they were discussing such things as the wildfires in Australia (remember those?), dolphins in the canals of Venice, adopting dogs, and busy schedules. Oh, those were simpler, more naive times weren't they?

When you watch these videos it's almost incomprehensible how many unusual and life changing events have happened this year.

And it's only the beginning of June. It makes one wonder what September Julie will have to say.