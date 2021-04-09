Fangtastic Waurika Rattlesnake Hunt Taking Place This Weekend

We all have those friends that see a snake and say, "Oh! That's a GOOD snake." They go on to explain how that particular type of snake will do this and that and make life better for all of us. They're probably right, but I am not one of those people. I see a snake and I don't particularly care what kind it is, I back away. Especially if I hear its tail rattle.

It's safe to say that Waurika, Oklahoma, will be filled with people who want to know more about snakes and see a whole lot of them up close this weekend because the 2021 Waurika Rattlesnake Hunt is going on now.

The festival activities actually started on Thursday and will continue on through Sunday afternoon.

There will be plenty to do and see with guided snake hunts, snake pits, team snake sacking contests all weekend and live music on Friday and Saturday evening.

Annual Waurika Rattlesnake Hunt via Facebook

Other activities include carnival rides, games, food vendors including the Waurika VFD concession trailer and beer wagon, a flea market, a thrill show, and more, even snake snacks.

The Waurika Rattlesnake Hunt King and Queen will be crowned at 3:00 Sunday afternoon.

Aside from gathering up hundreds of diamondback rattlesnakes from the area, the Waurika Rattlesnake Festival also serves as the primary fundraiser for the Waurika Volunteer Fire Department. Their overall budget for the year is based largely on the success of this annual event.

Waurika, Oklahoma, is less than an hour's drive from Wichita Falls. Just take Highway 79 through Dean, Petrolia, and Byers, once you cross the Red River into Oklahoma you're almost there. The event is free to attend and family friendly.

You can learn more and find a complete schedule of events on the Annual Waurika Rattlesnake Hunt Facebook page.

While the Waurika Rattlesnake Hunt sounds like a great time, I believe I'll just keep my snakes relegated to boots, belts, and hatbands.