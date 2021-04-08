WATCH: Texas Drive-Thru Worker Crawls Through Window and Attacks Customer

Things went sideways at a Chicken Express in the DFW area on Tuesday.

Daily Post USA is reporting that Leskel Nichols got the wrong order when he went through the drive-thru at a Chicken Express in Red Oak back on March 10. Because of the mix-up, an employee by the name of Chester Harris promised Nichols his next order would get a 50% discount.

Nichols decided to use his discount on April 6, but another employee, Christina Johnson, wouldn’t honor the discount.

Get our free mobile app

When Harris, the employee who initially offered the discount went to the window, Nichols asked to be given the Chicken Express corporate phone number. That’s when a third employee, Terry Hall, showed up at the window.

Shortly after, Hall climbed the through the window and assaulted Nichols. Johnson then went outside to attempt to restrain Hall, but ended up getting hit in the process.

As you can see in the video obtained by KXAN News that the incident only lasted about 30 seconds and ended with Nichols and Hall jawing at one another before Nichols pulls away.

It’s not clear what was said due to the fact that there’s no audio to accompany the video, but my best guess is that Nichols hurled some sort of insult at Hall. Not that it makes the assault okay, but it would be nice to know exactly what was said.

However, it’ll all soon come out in the wash as Nichols has obtained legal counsel with the intent of suing Chicken Express.

It’ll be interesting to hear both sides of the story.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.