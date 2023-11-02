Watch Fans in North Texas Celebrate the Texas Rangers First World Championship

It’s a beautiful day in North Texas.

Like so many others, I have waited for this moment since I was a kid. My Texas Rangers are finally world champions. It still doesn’t feel real.

I’ll be totally honest with you, I start to tear up every time I think about it. I went to my first Ranger game in 1982 when I was nine years old. And have been countless times since.

And this is why you stick with your team through all of those tough years. It feels so good to be able to say you were always there when they finally reward you with a world championship.

Anyway, enough of my blabbing. It would have been awesome to be in Dallas-Fort Worth last night, but that wasn’t in the cards for me. So, let’s enjoy this win with our fellow fans courtesy of modern technology.

