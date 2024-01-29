Another Texas Ranger Has Been Added to Wichita Falls Winter Caravan
Today is the day where the World Series trophy will be in Wichita Falls, Texas. Looks like another member of the World Series champion team will be right here in Wichita Falls.
Keep Scrolling to See All the Players Showing Up Today
Texas Rangers fans every year get excited for the Winter Caravan in Wichita Falls. Basically a way to meet some of your favorite players from your favorite baseball team. This year is different since the Texas Rangers are World Series champions. The trophy will be in Wichita Falls for the Winter Caravan this year so fans can get an up close look at the iconic trophy.
Rules for the Event Today
- Autographs limited to first 225 people in line
- First come, first served basis
- Individuals will not be permitted to hold spots in line for others who are not present.
- One item per person per player permitted.
- No posed photos or personalization.
Where is the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan in Wichita Falls?
Players Scheduled to Appear in Wichita Falls
JUST ADDED Jonathan Hernandez
Grant Anderson
Jake Latz
When I originally wrote this story a couple of weeks ago. Jake Latz and Grant Anderson were the only players mentioned on the Texas Rangers website. Decided to check before the big event today and noticed Jonathan Hernandez was added. So today you have the opportunity to get some autographs from three members of the Texas Rangers World Series team. I would get there early to reserve your spot this afternoon.
Texas Rangers Theme Nights 2024
Gallery Credit: Stryker
Biggest Dallas Cowboys Playoff Losses Ever
Gallery Credit: Stryker