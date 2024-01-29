Another Texas Ranger Has Been Added to Wichita Falls Winter Caravan

Today is the day where the World Series trophy will be in Wichita Falls, Texas. Looks like another member of the World Series champion team will be right here in Wichita Falls.

Texas Rangers fans every year get excited for the Winter Caravan in Wichita Falls. Basically a way to meet some of your favorite players from your favorite baseball team. This year is different since the Texas Rangers are World Series champions. The trophy will be in Wichita Falls for the Winter Caravan this year so fans can get an up close look at the iconic trophy.

Rules for the Event Today

Autographs limited to first 225 people in line

First come, first served basis

Individuals will not be permitted to hold spots in line for others who are not present.

One item per person per player permitted.

No posed photos or personalization. Where is the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan in Wichita Falls? You can expect this event to take place from 4:30pm to 6pm at Wichita Falls Toyota at 5715 Kell East Boulevard. Reminder this is a free event, but it is first come, first serve.

Players Scheduled to Appear in Wichita Falls

JUST ADDED Jonathan Hernandez

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Getty Images loading...

Grant Anderson

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game Two Getty Images loading...

Jake Latz

Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels Getty Images loading...

When I originally wrote this story a couple of weeks ago. Jake Latz and Grant Anderson were the only players mentioned on the Texas Rangers website. Decided to check before the big event today and noticed Jonathan Hernandez was added. So today you have the opportunity to get some autographs from three members of the Texas Rangers World Series team. I would get there early to reserve your spot this afternoon.

