The Texas Rangers World Series Trophy is Coming to Wichita Falls, Texas

Rangers fans have been waiting for literal decades to hear that their team is a World Series Champion and now the Texas Rangers are bringing the trophy right here to Wichita Falls.

Texas Rangers Winter Caravan Announces Schedule for 2024

If you have never been a part of the Texas Rangers winter caravan it is basically a way to meet some players, coaches, Rangers alumni, and broadcasters. Plus get some autographs as well. However this year is different, for the first time ever, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions and the Commissioner's Trophy is coming along for the ride.

World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Five Getty Images loading...

Texas Rangers in Wichita Falls, Texas Monday January 29th, 2024

Now we do not know who will be attending the event yet, but we do know where it will be taking place. Wichita Falls Toyota at 5715 Kell East Boulevard. The event is scheduled from 4:30pm to 6pm. This is the key, the first 225 people in line will get autographs. This is a first come, first serve basis. I have a feeling since the World Series trophy will be here, people will want to not miss the winter caravan this year

World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Five Getty Images loading...

Rules for the Event

Individuals will not be permitted to hold spots in line for others who are not present.

One item per person per player permitted.

No posed photos or personalization.

Cost: FREE!

I will update once we know who is coming to Wichita Falls, as always with these events. Player appearances are not guaranteed and could change without notice. Either way, World Series trophy coming to Wichita Falls!

