A Flight in Texas Was Delayed Due to Smelly Farts [Not Joking]

Flight from Phoenix to Austin Gets Delayed Due to Smelly Passenger

Nobody likes an assh*** on a plane, but let's face it. It's something we occasionally have to deal with. Well one man was in a mood while boarding a plane and allegedly let everyone know how much of a d*** he was going to be on this flight.

“You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell”

According to Glamgalatx on Reddit, the man blurted that out before ripping a loud fart. "The man who just purposefully farted moments ago decides to loudly and condescendingly say “yeah, everybody let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time”. A guy in the row over replied, “if you don’t like it you can fly private” to which fartman says “that’s so f***ing rude."

Flight Goes Back to the Terminal

Now according to American Airlines, the flight did not technically go back because of the fart. Since Fartman decided to use foul language. He was thrown off the plane. According to the Reddit post, the man said this once he was asked to leave. “I don’t understand” and she tells him they’ll talk about it off the plane. He gets up, grabs his bag and quietly exits the plane."

So remember folks if you're going to fart on a plane, just don't curse when you do it.

