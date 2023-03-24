Frontier Airlines Detains Texas Woman in Miami Airport Incident
Oh boy, we got ourselves a live show on the Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia!
The main event? A feisty passenger who just couldn't resist causing a disturbance. You know, because what's a flight without a little drama, right?
So, this lady was asked to get off the plane, but she just couldn't be bothered to comply with the rules. Typical Karen move, am I right? Of course, the police had to be called to handle the situation. But did she go quietly? Oh no, she had to resist and make a scene, as if it was going to help her case in any way.
Don't kick cops
And then, just when you thought the show was over, the grand finale! She went full-on ninja mode and kicked an officer, almost sending him tumbling down the stairs. I mean, who needs popcorn when you have this kind of entertainment on a flight?
Did we learn anything?
The lesson of the day, folks: if you're going to cause a ruckus on a plane, make sure you do it in style, and make it worth everyone's while. Watch the video for yourself below and keep scrolling for the best Twitter comments.