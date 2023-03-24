Oh boy, we got ourselves a live show on the Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia!

The main event? A feisty passenger who just couldn't resist causing a disturbance. You know, because what's a flight without a little drama, right?

Get our free mobile app

So, this lady was asked to get off the plane, but she just couldn't be bothered to comply with the rules. Typical Karen move, am I right? Of course, the police had to be called to handle the situation. But did she go quietly? Oh no, she had to resist and make a scene, as if it was going to help her case in any way.

via GIPHY

Don't kick cops

And then, just when you thought the show was over, the grand finale! She went full-on ninja mode and kicked an officer, almost sending him tumbling down the stairs. I mean, who needs popcorn when you have this kind of entertainment on a flight?

via GIPHY

Did we learn anything?

The lesson of the day, folks: if you're going to cause a ruckus on a plane, make sure you do it in style, and make it worth everyone's while. Watch the video for yourself below and keep scrolling for the best Twitter comments.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives for 3/24/23 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.



Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives March 17, 2023 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.