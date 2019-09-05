Wednesday evening (September 4th) just after 7:30 p.m., agents with the ATF and the FBI raided a home in North Lubbock near the Lubbock County Club in the 3400 block of North Mesa.

The raid occurred about an hour after a Wall Street Journal news story was published saying a Lubbock man allegedly manufactured and sold an illegal rifle connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Midland/Odessa. The suspect in the mass shooting, 36-year-old Seth Ator, was killed by police in a shootout.

More than 20 people were wounded during Ator's shooting spree, and seven were killed.

KAMC News reports that federal authorities were seeking to question a suspect at the residence of Wednesday evening's raid. No word on if they found their suspect, or if any arrests were made.