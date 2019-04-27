Update: Sunday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department said that 24-year-old Asia Jackson, the suspect named in Saturday night's shooting of two people, including Texas Tech football player John Scott III, is in custody.

According to police, Jackson turned himself in. The department said it's still investigating the shooting incident at Park East Apartments.

Original story: Saturday evening, Lubbock Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located about one mile east of the Texas Tech campus in the North Overton neighborhood.

When police arrived arrived at the Park East Apartments in the 1800 block of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard they found two people shot. According to Lubbock Police, one of the shooting victims was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and a second person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have said there was an altercation at the complex pool of the Park East Apartments that lead to the shooting.

As of 7:45pm, Lubbock Police officers were still at the scene questioning potential witnesses and gathering information. The suspect left the area prior to officers arriving on scene, and no suspects have been made, and no arrests have been made.

Texas Tech's Daily Toreador, and KAMC News , have reported that one of the victims is Texas Tech Football player John Scott III, a redshirt defensive lineman. According to Texas Tech Athletics, Scott served as member of the scout team during the 2018 season.

Texas Tech Athletics released the following statement concerning the shooting, "Texas Tech Athletics was made aware of an unfortunate incident this afternoon involving Red Raider redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III, who remains hospitalized at University Medical Center (UMC) at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."