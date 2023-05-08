Fists Fly and Hair Pulled During Dallas Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Nothing says “Happy Cinco de Mayo” like a good old-fashioned brawl.

And the folks attending a Cinco de Mayo celebration at Fair Park in Dallas over the weekend were treated to not one, but two brawls – at the same time. I mean, there could’ve been more than that. But so far, I’ve only seen the two that erupted in the below video.

Now, I don’t have the slightest clue at to how it all got started, but I do have a theory.

First of all, we’re talking about Cinco de Mayo, also known as “Cinco de Drinko” or “Drinko de Mayo,” depending on who you’re talking to. So, of course, the drinks were flowing.

I’m sure there’s more to it than that. Maybe someone looked at someone else’s significant other or maybe even made a pass at them. Or it could just be that some of the folks engaged in the fisticuffs had a prior beef and just so happened to show up at the same place at the same time.

I don’t know. But whatever the case may be, videos of all-out brawls breaking out in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex have become far too common. But then again, they are pretty entertaining, aren’t they?

