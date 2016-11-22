Foods to Avoid on Thanksgiving If You’re Trying to Lose Weight
Thanksgiving is probably the toughest holiday to keep your weight loss goals in mind.
The one time of the year when no one judges you for stuffing your face. In fact, it's encouraged in many households. Now, I'm not telling you to not eat on this day, but you may want to think about going light on some of these favorites if you want to keep that figure.
Stuffing
One cup is 500 calories, but let's be honest. Who has just one cup of stuffing?
Green Bean Casserole
Vegetables unhealthy? When it's heavy cream of mushroom soup, cheese, and fried crunchy onion topping. Yeah, sounds healthy with the green beans, other stuff, not so much.
Mashed Potatoes
If you make yours with butter, cream, and milk you end up with a 400 calorie side dish. Top it with gravy and you could be adding around 200 calories more.
Apple Pie
Nothing is more American than Apple Pie, sadly it helps you put on that overweight American figure. One slice is 400 calories, add whipped topping, bonus 200 calories for you. I usually eat half a pie myself.
Cornbread
People make this one differently depending on what your family does. Let's just say the average is 200 calories for a small slice. Some homemade versions may use fatty ingredients like bacon, butter, and buttermilk jacking up the calories even more
Mac and Cheese
Every kid's favorite meal is sadly packing on the pounds as well. Your average serving can sometimes be a whopping 1,000 calories. Time for some crunches after dinner.
Canned Cranberry Sauce
The thing I hate most at Thanksgiving. Does anybody even like this stuff? It's always on the table with one scoop taken out of it. It's not that bad on the calories, but some cans do use high fructose corn syrup. That will add a lot of sugar to your meal.
Sweet Potato Casserole
This one we all knew was bad for us. Brown sugar, marshmallow topping, a lot of butter and cream. 450 calories for just one serving.
Packaged Gravy
Judge me, I hate gravy. I guess not being from the South has something to do with it, but it's not for me. The packaged versions are not overwhelming on the calories, but they do have a lot of preservatives in them that you don't need.