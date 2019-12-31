Woman Tried To Sue Dr Pepper When She Didn’t Lose Weight Drinking Diet Version

Yes, just shove all that Diet Dr Pepper into your system and you will lose weight.

I think any rational person knows just drinking any diet soda isn't going to help you lose weight. If you're starting a diet, going from regular soda to diet is a nice way to start your journey. You still need some diet and exercise to go along with it. Over in Santa Rosa, California, Shana Becerra says she didn't get what she paid for.

She claims she has been drinking Diet Dr Pepper for thirteen years and has seen no results. She claims they were using deceptive advertising to trick her and they have committed fraud. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused to reinstate this class-action lawsuit.

Turns out, this is not the first time someone has tried to sue a soda company over their diet versions. “No reasonable consumer would assume that Diet Dr Pepper’s use of the term ‘diet’ promises weight loss or management,” Judge Jay Bybee wrote. The panel also dismissed Becerra's argument that the use of “attractive, fit models in the ads implies that Diet Dr Pepper will help its consumers achieve those bodies."

So remember folks, don't substitute diet sodas for exercise. Enjoy those diet versions as a treat every now and then if you need your soda fix. Don't think drinking a case of soda a day is how you lose weight.