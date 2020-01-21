Former Dallas Maverick Hit By Drunk Driver, Career Maybe Over Due to Injuries

Sad news to report about Chandler Parsons whose career maybe over due to a drunk driver.

News is now coming out about a car accident that Chandler Parsons was in when he was heading home from practice on January 15th. Parsons is currently a member of the Atlanta Hawks and on his way home around 2 pm, was struck by a drunk driver. Parson's attorneys released the following statement on their client.

"Chandler was seriously injured in this crash, which never should have occurred.The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete."

Parsons suffered a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum. He's currently working with doctors, but his basketball future at this point is unclear. Parsons spent two seasons in Dallas from 2014 to 2016.