A North Texas English teacher is being commended for her heroic actions that saved a student's life last week.

Last Thursday, in the middle of an English class at Krum High School, a student randomly bolted out of their chair, and quickly ran out into the hallway. Apparently, the student had a plastic bottlecap in their mouth. KXAS reports that the student then accidently swallowed the bottlecap, and began choking on it.

Carley Jane Lovelace, who was teaching the English class at the time, immediately sprang into action. The school’s surveillance video shows the student running out into the hallway in a panic. When the student ran out of the classroom, Lovelace dropped everything and hurried out into the hall as well. As soon as Lovelace exited the classroom, she performed the Heimlich maneuver on the student.

Eventually, the plastic bottlecap was dislodged from the student’s throat, and flew across the hallway floor. The student then collapsed in the teacher’s arms, and hugged her. Once she thanked Lovelace for saving her life, the student was taken to the school nurse, where she received proper medical attention.

After saving the student from choking, the community applauded Lovelace for her heroic actions that saved the life of one of her students. In fact, this is not the first time that she has had to use the Heimlich maneuver on a student. Lovelace has been a teacher for years. Prior to her employment at Krum High School, she was a pre-school teacher and was properly trained on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

