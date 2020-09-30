Texas Stepfather Accused of Letting 13-Year-Old Daughter Drive for Ice Cream Since He Was Too Intoxicated

She almost hit a cop car and that is when police pulled the vehicle over.

I'm sure your parents let you get behind the wheel of the car before you were of legal age. I drove around in an abandoned parking lot with my dad. Nothing wrong with kids getting a little action behind the wheel. However, driving on main roads and doing it while you're allegedly drunk is a different story.

Over in Lubbock, police pulled over 42-year-old Javier Martinez-Aguilar. The reason for the stop was failure to yield in the right of way. This led to Javier's vehicle almost striking the cop car. Now Javier was not driving, his 13-year-old stepdaughter was. They were apparently on their way to get ice cream.

Lubbock police report Javier was visibly intoxicated, he apparently could barely get his license out of his wallet. He was charged with criminal negligence and child endangerment and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He later posted bond and the girl's older sister came to pick her up from the scene.

Thankfully no one got hurt in this situation.