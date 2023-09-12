This North Texas City Has the Highest Cost of Living in the State

Here’s something to keep in mind if you’re looking to pull up your roots any time here in the near future.

And if you’re looking to relocate, the cost of living in a potential destination is going to be a major factor in your decision.

For what it’s worth, the cost of living is the number one factor for me when picking the next place to call home. I’m one of those who sticks to a budget, so I want to be sure that I’m making the most prudent financial decision so that I actually have some spending money rather than have to put it all toward paying bills and keeping food on the table.

That’s one of the many reasons I choose to live in a smaller city outside of a major metropolitan area.

Don’t get me wrong, I love all of the employment, dining, and entertainment options that come with living in the big city. But if there’s no money left over after regular expenses, what’s the point?

So, if you’re like me, you definitely want to spend some time with the results of a recent report shared by Business Insider if you’re considering relocating here in the Lone Star State.

Researchers crunched the numbers to determine the 21 Texas cities with the highest cost of living. And the results aren’t all that shocking for those of us who currently reside in Texas.

However, the city with the highest cost of living might surprise you. I figured it would be Austin, but that’s not the case (even though it’s among the cities with the highest cost of living in the state).

But no, the city with the highest cost of living is actually Plano. The statistic that stands out the most to me is the average cost of a new home there. On average, a newly constructed home costs $681,497, which is much higher than any of the other cities in the report.

Get the full results of the report at this location.

