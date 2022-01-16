Saturday, former president Donald Trump held a rally with supporters in Arizona. FOX 10 in Phoenix noted that two Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidates, Matt Salmon and Kari Lake, attended the event. Trump's speech on Saturday was the first rally of the year for Trump and his first rally since October 2021.

Trump, who served as the nation's 45th President, has started traveling the nation again, this time in advance of the 2022 mid-term elections. He is drumming up support for candidates he supports. Trump spoke for almost an hour-and-a-half on Saturday in Florence, Arizona, covering numerous topics.

At one point during his speech, he called out Dr. Anthony Fauci, referring to him as a 'king':

He also took time in his speech to criticize Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney and the committee investigating the January 6, 2021 rally and riot at the U.S. Capitol:

FOX 10 in Phoenix noted that former President Trump still has thousands of supporters in Arizona. According to the Federal Election Commission, just over 9,000 state residents have donated more than $441,000 to his Save America PAC through the first six months of last year.

Trump also spoke about President Joe Biden. He said Biden is trying to "bully and intimidate people with his ridiculous, unscientific, mandates." into following his policies. He also made fun of Biden's lapses in his memory.

Trump has scheduled a second rally this month, this time in Texas. Trump will be speaking to supporters on Saturday, January 29 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, located 45 miles north of Houston.

Complete video of President Trump's rally in Arizona, January 15, 2022:



