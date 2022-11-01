Fort Worth Shoe Store Owner’s Preventative Security Measures Trick Burglars

The joke’s on these fellas.

Chad Steward, the owner of the shoe store Laced Connection in Fort Worth shared a video on Facebook of three individuals who broke into the store last Friday morning (October 28). In the clip, you see the burglars feverishly stuffing shoe boxes into large black garbage bags.

After less than a minute, they figure out that something isn’t quite right about the boxes – all of the boxes have only one shoe in them.

The burglars then quickly make their exit, realizing they’ve been duped.

According to Fox 4 News, the burglars first attempted to get in through a window, but didn’t have any luck. Steward says he thinks the suspects then used a crowbar to break through a door with two padlocks on it.

I have to hand it to Steward for his proactive security measures. You would think surveillance cameras, security alarms, locks, gates, and bars would be enough to protect his store from burglary. Fortunately, he took the extra step of removing one shoe from each box to get the last laugh on anyone who was able to break into the store, something he learned from people in the industry:

I had bars, security alarms from day one. I talked to previous people I knew in this industry that had stores, and they told me that's one of the most important things to prevent things like this.

Steward is offering a $1,000 reward for any information on the individuals or the shoes that were stolen.

