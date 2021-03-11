Fox Sports Southwest to be Rebranded as Bally Sports Southwest

Everything is for sale and nothing is sacred in the world of sports.

I don’t mean to sound whiny or righteous, because the truth is that I don’t care what you call the channel as long as I can watch the Rangers, Mavericks and Stars on a regular basis. But I have to admit it’s gonna be weird to no longer have Fox Sports Southwest as my destination for all things Dallas sports.

Here’s a little history on the change, according to World Soccer Talk:

It’s been a whirlwind two years for the regional FOX Sports Networks. In 2019, they were acquired by The Walt Disney Company following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Then, just a few months later, the Disney Company sold the channels (which did not include FS1 or FS2, which are owned by FOX Corporation) to Sinclair. At the time, Sinclair licensed the FOX Sports Network name under the condition that they would rebrand the channels in the future.

It's a pretty smart move on the part of Bally Casinos. If the internet’s to be believed, it’s looking like sports betting will soon be legalized in Texas. A bipartisan set of bills aimed at legalizing sports betting and up to four casinos has been filed in the Texas Legislature.

If the bill passes the legislature, it will then be left up to Texas voters to decide on whether to approve the gambling expansion. With two large casinos less than a half hour away in Oklahoma, I know how much my fellow Texans love to gamble and will be shocked if voters don’t approve the expansion.

And if that happens, Bally’s brand is gonna be front and center every time you see a sports highlight from a game that was played on a regional network, keeping their casinos top-of-mind for gamblers across the country.

As of right now, it's not exactly clear when the rebranding will officially take place.

