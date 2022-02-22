Get our free mobile app

We are getting closer to Election Day in Texas for the 2022 Republican and Democrat primaries and that means the candidates are giving their final pitches to the voters and some races are getting a little bruising.

It also means Early Voting will be coming to a close soon. This Friday, February 25th will be the last day to vote early in the primary elections. If you don't make it out to vote by Friday evening, then you will have to vote on March 1, which of course is election day.

If you haven't voted yet, don't worry because most likely you aren't the only person who hasn't cast a ballot. In fact, according to KXXV, less than 20% of registered voters in Texas will even cast a ballot in the primary this year.

In just one week Texas will hold its 2022 primary elections, but history shows that registered voters tend to sit this one out. "They tend to be under 20 percent. Compare that to midterm elections where it's like 45 percent to a president election where it's 55 to 60 percent," political science professor, Dr. Pat Flavin, told 25 News. "Primary elections definitely qualify as low turnout elections."

There are still likely some undecided voters watching how a couple of races may play out. That includes statewide races for Texas Attorney General and Texas Agricultural Commissioner in the Republican Primary. I have even heard from many listeners that they are undecided on the race for House District 84.

Don't worry though, you still have time to vote and make an informed decision on who you will vote for. Be listening all this week to KFYO to hear from candidates running for office.

