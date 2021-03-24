Frightening Video Shows Texas Deputy Almost Get Hit by Semi-Truck

Every now and then we all need a reminder to slow down and pay extra close attention when first responders are on the scene of an accident.

The latest reminder comes to us from the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office. Wharton County is located in South Texas, just west of Houston.

A video on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page shows an officer, identified only as Corporal Fiala, responding to the scene of an accident on Highway 59 northbound, just north of Highway 71. The video shows the officer walking up to the wrecked vehicle when suddenly an 18-wheeler comes out of nowhere and narrowly misses the deputy.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, March 23. It was raining at the time, which I’m sure attributed to the close call.

Texas law requires drivers to move into the opposite lane when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with its emergency lights flashing. Drivers should also slow to a speed of not more than 20 mph less than the speed limit when the posted speed limit is 25 mph or more or slow to a speed of not more than 5 mph when the speed limit is less than 25 mph.

Keep that in mind next time you come across an emergency vehicle on the side of the road with its lights on.

