Fully Vaccinated Employees and Shoppers Can Go Maskless at Walmart

Following the CDC’s announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks, Walmart will allow employees and customers who have been fully vaccinated to go maskless.

According to KUTV, the new policy will take effect on Tuesday, May 18. Walmart is also offering a $75 bonus to employees who’ve been fully vaccinated as a “thank you for getting vaccinated.” The bonus applies to all current U.S. Walmart, Sam’s Club and Supply Chain employees, both hourly and part-time, below the level of store manager.

In the memo, Walmart said that they would still ask that those who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask while in stores. The company said it will put updated signage in place to reflect the new policy.

The question remains, though, as to whether or not Walmart will require proof of vaccination from customers who refuse to wear a mask. Personally, I doubt it – at least not around here, anyway. I’ve seen people shopping in Walmart without masks on every time I’ve been in there during the pandemic and I can’t imagine them turning people away now.

The good news is that Walmart and Sam’s Club shoppers won’t have to go far to get the stick as both are offering free vaccinations in their pharmacies nationwide.

