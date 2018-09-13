Sad news to report if you had plans to eat at Fuzzy's in Wichita Falls anytime soon.

According to one employee, they were informed last night that Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Century Plaza off Maplewood would be closing indefinitely. The owners tell us they simply could not afford to continue operating the restaurant at this time. They are pursuing options to get the business open again, but for now the doors will have to remain shut.

The Fuzzy's location in Wichita Falls had been open for about eight years. The original Fuzzy's Taco Shop opened in Fort Worth in 2003.

This is the place where I would go before every noon Cowboys games for breakfast because Wichita Falls is SEVERELY lacking in locations that offer alcohol and breakfast.

Sadly, I don't know what I will do for noon Cowboys games now. This was my go-to place before kickoff for some 'kegs and eggs'.