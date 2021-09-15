Say It Ain’t So – Heff’s Burgers Closing Location in Parker Square

Heff’s Burgers is saying goodbye for now to Wichita Falls.

The staff announced on Facebook that today (September 15) will be their last day open until they are able to find a new location with a drive-thru.

Ownership said the lease expires at the end of this month and after months of searching for a new spot, it’s time to temporarily shut their doors.

Heff’s first opened here in Parker Square in 2016 and I’m sad to see them go. With the restaurant being right here next to the radio station, I’ve eaten there many times.

I’ve tried just about every one of their burgers over the years and I’ve never been disappointed. In fact, now that I think about it, there’s not much on their menu that I haven’t tried. Personally, my favorite is the classic Heff’s Burger with cheese paired up with tater tots.

But you can’t really go wrong with anything on the menu. No matter what you’re craving, I recommend making it a point to hit them up at some point today. There’s not currently a timetable for their reopening, so it may be a while before we’re able to dig into some of that good grubbing again.

