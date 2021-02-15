Texoma Closing and Delays for February 15th and 16th 2021

The snow is causing some closings and delays throughout Texoma today. Please be careful if you have to be out today.

Some places have already announced they will also be closed tomorrow as well. With the temperature not getting above freezing and another round of snow in the forecast. Be prepared for more of these delays in the week. We will do our best to update this list throughout the day with more. All info taken from KAUZ.

UPDATED CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR FEBRUARY 26th

Texas School Delays and Closings

Archer City ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Bellevue ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Benjamin ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Bowie ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Bryson ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Christ Academy — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Chillicothe ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 City View ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Crowell ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Electra ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17

Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Forestburg ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Graham ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Grace Church in Wichita Falls — closed all week

— closed all week Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Harrold ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Henrietta ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Holliday ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Iowa Park CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Knox City-O’Brien CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Midway ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Montague ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Northside ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Virtual for students and staff.

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Virtual for students and staff. Newcastle ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Olney ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Perrin-Whitt CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Petrolia CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Wednesday’s classes are tentatively scheduled for virtual only

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Wednesday’s classes are tentatively scheduled for virtual only Prairie Valley ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Quanah ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Saint Jo ISD — No virtual learning, the district is closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— No virtual learning, the district is closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Seymour ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Throckmorton CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Vernon ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, delayed start on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, delayed start on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Wichita Christian School — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Wichita Falls ISD — Student holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 16, staff development will be virtual

— Student holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 16, staff development will be virtual Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees — Meeting postponed until Monday, Feb. 22

— Meeting postponed until Monday, Feb. 22 Windthorst ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Woodson ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

Lawton Public Schools — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

College & University Delays and Closings

Midwestern State University — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtual/hybrid classes canceled, traditional virtual classes unaffected

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtual/hybrid classes canceled, traditional virtual classes unaffected Vernon College — Campus closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, all classes will be virtual

— Campus closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, all classes will be virtual Wayland Baptist University, Wichita Falls location – Closed on Tuesday, 16

Childcare Delays and Closings

Archer City ISD Daycare — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Children Come First Daycare — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Children’s Learning Center Pre-K (Burkburnett) — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Children’s Corner Daycare — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday,

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, First Christian Child Development Center — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Seymour Road Day School — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Southside Youth Senter — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 VIP Tots Childcare — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Child Care Partners – Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

– Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Learning Depot Daycare – Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

– Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Learning Tree Preschool — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Jack and Jill Daycare Center Denison – Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17

– Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Kinder Kids Learning Center –– Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Public Service Delays and Closings

Sheppard Air Force Base – Closed Tuesday, Feb. 16

– Closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 City of Wichita Falls Trash – No residential trash in Wichita Falls Tuesday, Feb. 16 or Wednesday, Feb. 17

– No residential trash in Wichita Falls Tuesday, Feb. 16 or Wednesday, Feb. 17 Wichita Falls Transfer Station – Closed Tuesday, Feb. 16

– Closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 97th District Court — Court canceled for Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Court canceled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 Archer County Courthouse and Annex — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Clay County Annex — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Clay County Grand Jury Zoom meeting — rescheduled to Wednesday, February 24 at 1:30 p.m.

— rescheduled to Wednesday, February 24 at 1:30 p.m. THE Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels, Red Door and Green Door — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, mobile pantry canceled

Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, mobile pantry canceled 97th District Court Grand Jury Selection — Zoom teleconference rescheduled to Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m.

— Zoom teleconference rescheduled to Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. Waste Connections Trash Service —Services canceled for Tuesday, Feb 16

—Services canceled for Tuesday, Feb 16 Wichita County Offices — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office administration offices –– Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wichita Co. MVD & Property Tax Offices — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Grand Jury selection in Clay County has been rescheduled to Wednesday, February 24th at 1:30 P.M.

Health & Wellness Delays and Closings

All Family Chiropractic — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Community Healthcare Center — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Community Healthcare Center at Zundy — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Cornerstone Dental — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Dr. Adam Butera — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Dr. Ashvin Patel — will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 16

— will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 16 Dr. Blaine Purcell Office — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Dr. Gadam M. Rao — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Dr. Ghanbari office — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Family Health Center — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Maplewood Eyecare Center — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Nocona General Hospital — COVID-19 vaccine clinic rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 23

— COVID-19 vaccine clinic rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 23 NGH Rural Health Clinic (Bowie) — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 NGH Rural Health Clinic (Nocona) — Open 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Open 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 Pulmonary Services of North Texas — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Texas Health and Human Services offices — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Texas Medical Allergy and Chiropractic — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Texas Retina Associates — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Texas Oncology — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates — Opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Wichita Falls Podiatry — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Olney Hamilton Hospital Business office, Olney Family Clinic, and Olney Rehab and Wellness Center — Open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Pediatric Associates — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Rose Street Mental Health Clinic, Day Treatment, and Rose Street Spectrum locations in Wichita Falls and Lawton – Closed Tuesday, Feb. 16

– Closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 Dianne Cooper MD – Closed Tuesday, Feb. 16

– Closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 The Pain Rehabilitation Group and Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16

will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 North Texas Rehab Center/Aquatics and Wellness — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Orthopaedic and Sports Therapy Center – Open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16

– Open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Orthopaedic Associates –– Open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16

–– Open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Clinics of North Texas offices — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Pediatric Sick Time Hours – Clinics of North Texas –– Open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Other Delays and Closings

Alsco Inc. — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Building Blocks Learning Center — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Dillard Early Learning & Youth Academy — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Edwards Public Library — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 First baptist church WF — All 3 campuses closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— All 3 campuses closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Margot’s Grooming — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 NOV Fiber Glass Systems (Burkburnett) — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 St. John the Divine Anglican Church — Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper canceled on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper canceled on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Nortex Regional Planning Commission – Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

– Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Sacred Heart Catholic Church Pastoral Office — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 The 50 Plus Zone — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Trinity United Methodist , The Growing Center — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

, — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Warrior’s Way Martial Arts Academy — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Workforce Solutions offices — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 YMCA Bill Bartley Branch — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 YMCA Downtown Branch Wichita Falls — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16