Governor Abbott Says No Lockdown is Coming for Texas

With rising cases in Covid-19 throughout the state of Texas, Governor Abbott was asked if he was planning on doing another lockdown. He had a very straightforward answer.

Back at the end of June, you may remember Governor Abbott re-shutdown bars and also limited restaurant capacity. Along with that, he issued a statewide mask mandate. In the past few weeks in Texas, we have seen an increase in positive Covid-19 cases. So does Governor Abbott have a new plan of action?

Abbott is sticking to the regional plan he put in place over the summer. If the number of COVID-19 patients in a region exceeds 15% of its hospital capacity for seven consecutive days. Regions that reach that threshold have to reduce the occupancy of most businesses from 75% to 50% of capacity, among other things.

“We are not going to have any more lockdowns in the state of Texas,” Abbott said in a recent interview. “Our focal point is gonna be working to heal those who have COVID, get them out of hospitals quickly, make sure they get back to their normal lives.” Over the summer, Abbott did warn Texans about Fourth of July celebrations.

Abbott warned that if “people gather on Fourth of July the same way they did in Memorial Day it is going to lead to a massive increase” in cases. I'm expecting the Governor to issue a similar warning in the next few days when it comes to Thanksgiving next week. Hopefully people do their part over the holiday.

I know Thanksgiving is a time of getting together with friends and family. This year though, I hope you do things a little differently.