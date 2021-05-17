Massive Wall Cloud Seen Above Lubbock During Tornado Warning

Update #2: At 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service extended its Tornado Warning for Lubbock and nearby areas until 9 p.m. According to KAMC News, they're tracking another wall cloud above west 19th Street and Milwaukee Ave.

Update: A tornado funnel began to form in the sky over Lubbock County a little after 8 p.m., around 20 minutes after the National Weather Service sent an emergency alert for a tornado warning.

The alert said the tornado warning would last until 8:30 p.m. CDT and advised people to take shelter in a basement or interior room. If either was unavailable, they recommended to find the closest substantial shelter and to watch out for any flying debris

Justin Massoud, Townsquare Media Lubbock

Original story: Monday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott activated a number of state resources in advance of this week's projected severe weather for Texas.

For Monday, the Storm Prediction Center placed Lubbock, Abilene and Big Spring in the 'Moderate' risk probability for severe weather, with a large portion of the the rest of West Texas in the 'Enhanced'.

Late Monday afternoon, and evening, the 'Moderate' risk area could see thunderstorms develop that have sustained winds between 70-80 mph, hail above 2" inches in diameter and some possible tornadoes.

"This severe weather has the potential to cause flash flooding and other damage in our communities, which is why the State of Texas has rostered and activated numerous state resources to support local officials on the ground," said Governor Abbott. "Texans should monitor weather alerts and stay cautious of severe weather and flood risks as this weather makes its way through our communities. Always remember — turn around, don't drown."

According to the Governor's Office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has activated the following resources:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Swift Water Boat Squads and High Profile Vehicles

Texas Military Department: Ground Transportation Platoons

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams and a helicopter with hoist capability

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is also deploying the following additional resources: