The Oldest Drive In Movie Theater in Texas is For Sale

I have been to this drive in many times since I moved to Texas and I hope some new owners keep open for decades to come.

Graham Drive In Looking for New Owners

It's a sad day when a drive in movie theater goes up for sale, but hopefully some new owners can keep this place open. In case you did not know, the Graham Drive In is the oldest continuously operating drive in for Texas. Since 1949, the drive in has been entertaining families with movies and great food.

Back in 2013, The Drive In Won a Free Digital Projector

What has put a lot of drive in movie theaters out of business was the film industry going to strictly digital distribution for movies. So if you did not have a digital projector, no new movies for you. Thanks to Honda's Project Drive In, Graham was able to win one and keep the drive in open. Only five drive ins won in the entire country, you can see some footage of Graham winning above with the previous owners.

One Last Chance to Go in 2023

If you have never been to the Graham Drive In (first of all SHAME ON YOU!). They have their final showing of 2023 this weekend with "Trolls World Tour" and "Wonka". So if you need something to do with the kiddos this weekend, take them to the iconic Graham Drive In and show the current owners some love.

Graham Drive In Memories for Me

I believe my first trip to the drive in was in 2017 when Wonder Woman came out. Got that sweet shirt above and made it a must visit every summer from then on.

Dressing Up as Dinosaurs to See Jurassic World

Being a kid of the 90's Jurassic Park was without a doubt one of my favorite movies. So when the new one came out, convinced my girlfriend at the time to dress up as dinosaurs. I'm a nerd, don't judge me.

Seeing Infinity War

I'll die on the hill that the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is Avengers: Infinity War. Got to see it at the Graham Drive In and got this sweet Hulk cup when I went. I still have this little Hulk sitting under my TV.

Please Someone Buy the Drive In!

If I had the money, I would buy this place. Drive ins are legitimately one of my favorite places in the world. I want them never to go away. We will wait and see what the future of the Graham Drive In holds, but I don't want to see it go away.

