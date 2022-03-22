Old School Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is For Sale and I May Have to Buy It

I always wanted to own a drive in movie theater, looks like I can own one up in Oklahoma.

I will admit, I am living my dream job of being on the radio. When I was a kid, I wanted to own a drive in movie theater. To me, nothing is more relaxing than sitting under the stars and enjoying a nice movie. I have already talked about my passion for drive ins throughout my years working here.

Photo of Trail Drive In Projection Booth/Photo Courtesy of Cinema Treasures Photo of Trail Drive In Projection Booth/Photo Courtesy of Cinema Treasures loading...

Well, it looks like just north of Oklahoma City, I could own the Trail Drive-In. It's in the town of Enid, Oklahoma. The drive in opened back in 1955 and had a capacity of 400 cars. Looks like the Trail Drive-In closed sometime in the 1980's. For years, they have been trying to sell this nine acre property. For $225,000 you can own the property which has the screen still standing all these years later.

Photo of Inside Trail Drive In Snack Bar/Cinema Treasures Photo of Inside Trail Drive In Snack Bar/Cinema Treasures loading...

It looks like many different people have owned the property throughout the years since the drive in closed, but none of them opened it back up. Also, if someone were to open this place back up, some work would have to be done on the property. Looks like an overgrown mess in the Enid Eagle article.

Get our free mobile app

As much as I would love to own this place, I can't afford it. Especially when you factor in all the equipment you would have to get for the concession stand and a projector as well. I hope someone does buy the property and reopens the drive in. I hate to see another drive in screen get demolished.

Retro Advertisements for Wichita Falls Drive In Wichita Falls used to have six drive in movie theaters. We have stepped back in time to show off some of the cool things that Wichita Falls used to have back in the day.