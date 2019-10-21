Guardians of Freedom Air Show This Weekend At Sheppard AFB

The Guardians of Freedom Open House and Air Show comes to Sheppard Air Force Base this weekend (October 26 and 27) and looks like it will be a great time for everyone.

Of course there will be several modern and vintage aircraft to view, a kids zone, virtual and augmented reality demos and more on the ground, but the real fun is in the air. We'll be treated to the United States Air Force Wings of Blue parachute team, the F-22 Raptor demonstration team, and everyone's favorite, the USAF Thunderbirds flying team!

The Red Bull Air Force will be there, as well as KP Stunt Productions, Doc's B-29, the USAFA Glide Team, and more. Saturday attendees will also be treated to a special B-2 Spirit Flyover!

As with all of these air shows at Sheppard Air Force Base there are rules about what you can and cannot bring with you.

You CAN bring: Your camera, a bag chair (have it out of the bag for inspection when you walk through the gate), strollers and wagons for the little ones, small food items (must be hand carried, not in coolers).

You CANNOT bring: firearms or knives, coolers, pets, alcohol, skateboards, bicycles, drones.

Image Courtesy Sheppard Air Force Base

Being an outside event, be sure to dress for the weather. If you're bringing children and they're easily frightened by loud noises, some hearing protection might also be in order. Some of these high performance aircraft are loud and they'll be flying fast and low.

The public will enter Sheppard Air Force Base through the Missile Road gate and follow the directions of the airmen to the designated parking areas. From there you can ride the trolley service to the Air Show area.

Image Courtesy USAF Sheppard AIr Force Base

The Missile Road gate will be open at 9:00 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and the air show should begin around 11:30 a.m. each day. The exact start time is subject to change based on weather conditions the days of the event.

Click here for complete event details.