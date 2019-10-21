Some Kid Ate a Nine Patty Whataburger and Everyone Cheered Him On

Is this now an official Whataburger food challenge?

First off, can someone tell me what this would cost? This seems like one expensive burger. Nine patties, five slices of cheese, not an easy burger to finish. All I know is the person that posted it on Tik Tok is Andrew Reynolds and his Tik Tok photo looks like him. So we will say it's Andrew.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/490162911516984/permalink/623288388204435/

Andrew had this whole Whataburger cheering him on to finish this thing. Even the Whataburger employees were coming out to cheer him on. This looks like a Whataburger in Alabama and I'm only saying that since everyone is in Roll Tide gear. It looks like I have another food challenge to try. Been a while since I did one.