Don’t Ignore This Halloween Candy Warning from Wichita Falls Police
The Wichita Falls Police Department has shared a video with a few Halloween safety tips for citizens. It serves as a good reminder to be extra careful when taking candy from strangers.
Growing Up with Halloween Horror Stories
I remember hearing all kinds of horror stories about kids getting candy containing razor blades, needles, broken glass, and so on when I was a kid in the 80s. Even though I figured most of the stories I heard were just urban legends, you can’t be too careful when someone you don’t know gives you something to eat. So, my mom always inspected me and my siblings’ haul after a night of trick-or-treating.
Why Parents Should Always Check Halloween Candy
While it’s uncommon to find candy that has been tampered with, it does happen from time to time. That’s why parents should always take the time to have the kids spread their candy out on a table, so you can check for anything suspicious. You never want your kids to consume something that is unwrapped or even partially unwrapped. Anything homemade could potentially be dangerous as well.
“When in Doubt, Throw It Out”
As they say in the video, when in doubt, throw it out. The best rule of thumb for everything in life is that it’s better to be safe than sorry. Because you never know what’s going on in the minds of others.
