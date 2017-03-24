Harbor Freight Tools Lawsuit Qualifies You for Money Back

If you bought some tools at Harbor Freight in the past few years, you could have some money coming your way.

Harbor Freight Tools just wrapped a lawsuit, Beck v. Harbor Freight. The lawsuit states that Harbor Freight advertised a sale on some items that were never advertised at their regular price. Basically, let's say Harbor Freight said an item was $10 and now it's on sale for $8. The problem is the item was never sold in the store for $10, it's a fake sale. The "original" price is just a made up number to make you feel like you're getting a deal.

This past December, a court has given preliminary approval of a settlement. If you made a purchase from Harbor Freight since April 8, 2011 and up to December 15, 2016 you could be entitled to some money back. According to the National Sale Price Settlement website, you have two options to submit your complaint.

1. If you have itemized Harbor Freight receipts and/or credit or debit card statements reflecting one or more purchases at Harbor Freight between April 8,2011 and December 15, 2016 and these receipts and/or statements are in .pdf format, you may file your claim online by clicking on the Online Filing link on the left side of this page, complete the required information, upload your documentation and submit your claim electronically. All claims must be submitted no later than August 7, 2017. 2. If you do not have itemized Harbor Freight receipts and/or credit or debit card statements reflecting one or more purchases at Harbor Freight between April 8, 2011 and December 15, 2016 or these receipts or statements are not available in .pdf format, you may submit your Claim Form by mail, postmarked no later than August 7, 2017. Claim Forms are available by clicking on the Claim Form link on the left side of this page to download and print a Claim Form. Alternatively, you may call 1-888-321-0482 to request that a Claim Form be mailed to you.

If you want more information, The Garden City Group is filing the lawsuit and you can get more info on their website.