Retail Chain Raising Minimum Wage at Texas Locations

A popular retail chain has raised its minimum wage for all full-time employees at all Texas locations. 

In a press release, Hobby Lobby announced it increased its minimum wage to $19.25, effective October 1, 2024, due to the negative impact of inflation: 

Inflation has negatively impacted nearly all businesses, individuals, and families over the past several years. We have worked hard to hold our prices down, and are thankful for our continued success as a company. As we head into the joyous holiday season, we are thrilled to share that success with thousands of our employees.

The retailer also offers great benefits including medical and dental insurance, a prescription plan, a 401(k) with employer match, and more. 

Hobby Lobby is currently hiring full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees. Get more info at this location. 

There are 116 locations across the Lone Star State. Click here to find a location near you.

