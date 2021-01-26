Health District Asking For Patience Regarding COVID Vaccinations

As the availability of COVID-19 vaccines grows, so does the number of people wanting to be vaccinated. This is both good news and bad news. The good news is that as more people become vaccinated the less of a threat COVID-19 will be to everyone. The bad news is that we can't all get vaccinated on the same day.

The City of Wichita Falls addressed this on their Facebook page this afternoon.

It had been announced earlier that with the expectation of a new, online system of making reservations to get the vaccine they were temporarily halting the addition of anyone else to the existing waiting list. That's because there are currently about 7,000 people already on the list and the Health District does not expect to finish all of those before the new system is in place.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is receiving several questions and calls regarding their current waiting list and the availability to sign up on the list. As of last Monday (1/18), the Health District has temporarily paused waitlist signups as they will soon be transitioning to an online format. The original waiting list was so long, approximately 7,000 people, that they most likely will not be able to vaccinate everyone on the list before transitioning to the online system. If, for some reason, that changes and they do exhaust the original list before the transition, the original waitlist link would be published again for signups in the interim. We are again asking residents, please DO NOT call the Health District requesting appointments. They are scheduling through their current waiting list and will contact those individuals directly.

As you can see, they are not halting the distribution of the vaccine, they are simply working the current list down before the implementation of the new system to avoid overlap and confusion.

The goal is, and always has been, to vaccinate everyone as quickly and smoothly as possible and the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District asks for your patience as they do their best to make that happen.